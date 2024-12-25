Minister of Information and government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has expressed surprise at recent comments made by Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop voiced dissatisfaction with the investigation report regarding the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Saulos Chilima, the former Vice President, and eight others.

Kunkuyu noted that the investigative committee responsible for the report included representatives from various sectors, including religious leaders.

He found it puzzling that Archbishop Msusa would express dissatisfaction with findings endorsed by his peers within the faith community.

“It is surprising to hear dissatisfaction from Archbishop Msusa, considering that religious leaders were actively involved in the investigation process. Doubting the report is, in a way, questioning the integrity of fellow God-fearing leaders who contributed to the findings,” Kunkuyu stated.

The minister emphasized that the investigative commission was established by the country’s leadership to ensure impartiality and transparency in addressing the tragedy. He defended the process, describing it as inclusive and thorough.

However, Kunkuyu acknowledged that Archbishop Msusa, like any other citizen, has the right to express his opinions. “We respect his views as part of the democratic rights every Malawian enjoys,” he added.

The plane crash, which shocked the nation, remains a sensitive topic. The commission’s report was intended to bring clarity and closure to the victims’ families and the general public. Despite this, Archbishop Msusa’s criticism has sparked fresh debates about the adequacy of the investigation.

As the discussion continues, many are calling for further dialogue to address lingering concerns and ensure public confidence in the findings.