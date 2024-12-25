Scores of Mozambican nationals are fleeing their country to the area of Senior Chief Tengani in Nsanje because of the tension over the announcement of the declaration of the victory of the ruling Frelimo party.

In a ruling on Monday, judges of the Constitutional Council named Daniel Chapo as the next president, confirming that the Frelimo candidate won 65 per cent of the vote, as opposed to a previously announced 70 percent.

According to one of the flees, Grasa Antonio from Postal Chire, there is an exchange of fire between the Frelimo and Renamo.

She alleged that the October polls had triggered the violence as the opposition had vowed not to accept the results that were declared.

“We have decided to flee to Malawi before the situation becomes worse, and we only managed to carry we can,” Antonio said.

Senior Chief Tengani has confirmed the presence of the Mozambican citizens in his area.

He was quick to reveal that government officials, in conjunction with the Area Civil Protection Committee (ACPC), are on the ground to assess the situation, saying the influx is coming daily.

“The actual number of the nationals remains unknown as now as they are still coming to Malawi,” he said.

Efforts to contact Nsanje District Commissioner Dominic Mwandira proved futile as his line could not be answered.

By Cornelius Lupenga