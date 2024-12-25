President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 22 prisoners who were serving their sentences in the country’s prisons as part of Christmas celebrations.

This is according to a statement issued and signed by the Secretary for Homeland Security, Steven Kayuni.

The pardoned prisoners include those who have served half of their sentences, the chronically ill, the elderly and those who were accompanied by their children in prison.

Kayuni says President Chakwera has determined to pardon the 22 in the exercise of his powers accorded to him under section 89(2) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi and also section 111 of the Prisons Act.

He added that those who have been pardoned had met the required guidelines for the grant of pardon and have also demonstrated good behavioural reforms while serving their sentences in jail.

Apart from that, the statement says Chakwera has also granted a general amnesty to prisoners serving a determinate sentence, reducing their sentences by six months.