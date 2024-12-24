Moscow – The Russian Ministry of Defence has accused the United States of using Africa as a testing ground for experimental biomedications and military biological activities. Major General Aleksei Rtishchev, Deputy Chief of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, made the allegations during a briefing, presenting what Russia describes as evidence of U.S. exploitation of African nations under the guise of health and biosecurity initiatives.

According to Rtishchev, the United States has transferred unfinished biological research projects from Ukraine and other regions to Africa. The continent is described as a “zone of heightened interest” for the U.S., allegedly used as a reservoir of pathogens and a site for testing experimental medications. Documents reviewed by the Russian Defence Ministry reportedly detail a U.S.-led system for acquiring pathogens, monitoring epidemics, and controlling biological risks to benefit American interests.

The U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and its contractors are said to be leading efforts to establish disease diagnostic centres, develop vaccines, and integrate African biosecurity systems into U.S. electronic disease surveillance networks. The Pentagon has also allegedly funded research on dangerous pathogens, such as anthrax, tularemia, and monkeypox, across several African nations, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Zambia.

The briefing did not mention Malawi, which has diplomatic ties with both Russia and the United States.

The briefing raised concerns about the involvement of private U.S. pharmaceutical companies, described as “Big Pharma,” in conducting unlicensed drug trials on African populations. Specific examples included antiviral drug trials in Nigeria and Lassa Fever research in Guinea, which Rtishchev claims coincided with efforts to weaken Russian-African economic cooperation.

Rtishchev warned of potential risks, including the erosion of national sovereignty in biosecurity, the degradation of local healthcare systems, and the spread of pandemics originating from pathogens studied under U.S. programmes. He cited historical instances of infections such as Ebola and yellow fever being linked to American bio-research efforts.

The briefing concluded with a call for African nations to reassess their partnerships with the United States, accusing Washington of exploiting economic vulnerabilities to advance its military and geopolitical interests under the pretext of health assistance.