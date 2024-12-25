Concerned students at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) are planning to seek legal advice for possible action as the university has yet to issue certificates to graduates three months after graduation.

Despite hosting a colourful graduation ceremony on November 21 and 22, 2024, at Bunda College, which was graced by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, the university did not and is yet to issue, certificates to the graduates.

Speaking to Malawi24 on condition of anonymity, one of the concerned graduates said the ceremony, which was meant to be a celebratory milestone for the students, turned out to be purely ceremonial, leaving them without the vital documents they need most.

The source said the delay has caused significant frustration among the graduates, as they are now struggling to secure jobs or apply for further studies without their certificates, and revealed plans to hold demonstrations to express their discontent with the university’s handling of the situation.

“It’s difficult to be called for interviews without certificates. Graduates are unable to secure employment. They cannot even provide transcripts as they are saying they are also not ready,” said one of the affected graduates. “Some are now planning demonstrations to express their frustrations with the institution.”

The graduates are also concerned about the inconvenience and expense they will incur when they eventually have to travel to the university to collect their certificates. Worse still, they claim there has been no communication from the university about when the certificates will be ready.

The graduates remain in limbo, unable to move forward with their lives without the certificates they rightfully deserve. Meanwhile, we are yet to speak to the school administration.