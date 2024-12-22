A woman, yet to be identified, has died in a Mponela road accident after the motor vehicle she was travelling in overturned several times before stopping.

According to Mponela Police PRO Macpatson Msadala, the incident occurred on December 21, 2024, at around 16:30 hours at Kawere Village along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

“It is said that, on the said date and time, a motor vehicle registration number BT 9207 Toyota Hiace minibus, which was driven by Jerald Julius,44, was coming from Lilongwe, heading to Kasungu with fifteen passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Kawere Village, the rear side tyre busted due to overspeeding, causing the driver to lose control,” he explained.

Msadala also noted that, following the impact, the said unknown female passenger sustained internal head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mponela Rural Hospital while three unknown passengers were referred to Dowa District Hospital due to their serious injuries.

One female passenger sustained a fracture on her left foot, while eight sustained minor injuries and was admitted at Mponela Rural Hospital, and three passengers escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, police in Mponela, Dowa District, are still advising all drivers to follow the rules and regulations when driving on the roads.