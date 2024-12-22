The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has stepped up security measures nationwide to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season.

According to a statement released by the service, signed by its Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, the Malawi Police Service has started implementing its three-tier strategy in order to reduce crime in all parts of the country.

“MPS has since started implementing the three-tier strategy it planned for the season which aims to reduce crime, road accidents, and deaths as well as injuries from natural disasters,” indicated part of the statement.

MPS further highlights that it has increased its patrol officers across the country in a bid to reduce crime.

The service has also indicated that more traffic officers will be on the roads of Malawi to ensure the safety of every Malawian.

MPS has since urged the general public to cooperate with the service by taking heed of the security tips it shares and reporting suspected criminals.