In the ever-evolving landscape of music, the release of “Level Up” by King Chambiecco has sent shockwaves through the Malawian dancehall scene. Known for his unique dancehall style, Chambiecco has leapt into the trending genre of Amapiano, leaving dancehall fans feeling like they’ve been hit by a load of bricks while Amapiano lovers are on cloud nine.

In Jamaica, when a dancehall artist uses a reggae instrumental or vice versa, it’s commonly referred to as the ‘reggae-dancehall’ genre. So, when a Malawian dancehall artist fuses an Amapiano beat, should we call it ‘dancehall-amapiano’? The answer remains as elusive as a shadow in the night.

The song ‘Level Up’ premiered on Radio 2’s top urban program, ‘Made on Monday,’ hosted by Joy Nathu, and it received a warm reception, garnering positive remarks on Nathu’s official Facebook page.

Yet, as the saying goes, “You can’t please everyone.” A few critics contend that original reggae-dancehall artists struggle to connect with Amapiano songs, suggesting that the messages often miss the mark when it comes to the soul of reggae-dancehall.

“‘Chambiecco, we were positioning you as one of the dancehall defenders in Malawi, someone who cannot be convinced to do these wack Amapiano songs that can’t stand still. Leave that to Jetu and Zeze; I come with peace,’ one commenter wrote on Nathu’s Facebook page.

In an interview, the Kasungu-based artist explained that he is simply an artist capable of exploring a diverse array of genres. Like a bird that soars through different skies, he will remain Chambiecco, and this is not his first foray into fusing genres.

“I don’t anticipate that everyone will love a track when I make it. The same song that receives criticism can still be a hit for someone, and more critics contribute to our growth,” he said, echoing the proverb, “Every cloud has a silver lining.”

He further elaborated that labelling him an unoriginal dancehall artist might be inaccurate, noting that one of his dancehall idols, Busy Signal from Jamaica, is like a chameleon, seamlessly blending dancehall with various genres.

He observed this in Busy Signal’s cover of ‘Personally’ by P-Square, where he fused it with Afrobeat.

In conclusion, he stated that his dancehall style will stay consistent; the only change will be in the beats he incorporates, emphasizing that he is a 100% dancehall artist, steadfast like a rock in turbulent waters.

Recently, another versatile, award-winning dancehall artist, Malinga Mafia, faced similar criticism after releasing his hit ‘A Ras,’ where he fused dancehall with Amapiano, showcasing that the music industry is a double-edged sword, filled with both accolades and critiques.