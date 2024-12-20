The stage is set for the ultimate showdown in the Castel Cup as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers face off against Mzuzu City Hammers at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The two teams have defied the odds to reach the final, with Mzuzu City Hammers pulling off a stunning 4-1 victory over defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the semifinals.

According to Castel Malawi Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Lavern Chitakata, this year’s competition has been thrilling, with several surprise upsets. “We’re excited with this year’s competition, which has seen teams like Panthers from the Central Region Football League boot out four Super League sides, including league champions, Silver Strikers,” she said.

Chitakata attributed the success of the competition to the increased funding of K400 million, which has improved officiation and transparency. “We’ve seen a great improvement in the competition, with more teams participating and local stadiums being utilized,” she added.

The impressive performance of regional teams, such as Hilltop and Panthers, has also been hailed as a testament to Castel’s commitment to unearthing talent in the country. “We aimed to unearth talent and elevate football in Malawi. The two finalists, though unexpected, show that the level of football is improving,” Chitakata said.

As the showdown approaches, both teams are confident of emerging victorious. Mzuzu City Hammers patron, Gift Mkandawire, promised another surprise performance from his team. “We’re all set to show the Nomads that we’re the new giants in town,” he said.

Wanderers Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Panganeni Ndovi also affirmed his team’s intentions to win the Cup. “It’s our chance to win something this season. We will not relent,” he said.

The showdown will be spiced up with music performances by Fada Moti and Piksy, as well as giveaway prizes. The excitement is building up, and football fans are eagerly awaiting the ultimate clash between Wanderers and Mzuzu City Hammers.