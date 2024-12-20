Parliament has today passed Bill No. 22 of 2024, Constitution (Amendment), with the required two-thirds majority.

This significant legislation aims to modernise the judicial system by establishing a distinct Judicial Service and revising the composition of the Judicial Service Commission.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo said the landmark legislation marks a crucial step towards enhancing the independence and efficiency of the judiciary.

“The establishment of a separate Judicial Service will ensure that the judiciary receives the necessary professional and administrative support to effectively discharge its duties,” he explained.

A key amendment to the Bill involved the deletion of Clause 3, which controversially sought to grant the President the authority to directly appoint the Attorney General or Solicitor General to be a Judge of the High Court or Justice of Appeal without the necessary scrutiny of the Judicial Service Commission.

This amendment was successfully moved on Thursday by Honourable Peter Dimba, Chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee, and seconded by Machinga Likwenu MP, Honourable Bright Msaka, and Rumphi East MP, Honourable Kamlepo Kalua.