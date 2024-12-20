The Tanzanian Minister of Education has instructed all teachers in the country to use an official map prepared by Tanzania. This map depicts the border between Tanzania and Malawi on Lake Malawi (referred to as Lake Nyasa in Tanzania) as running through the middle of the lake, rather than along the shoreline.

In a letter numbered PA.211/229/02/88, the Ministry of Education directed education departments nationwide to adhere strictly to the official version of the map. The letter emphasized that the border dividing Malawi and Tanzania lies at the lake’s centre.

“We advise all teachers and students to use our official map, not the one found on Google,” the letter stated. “Teachers are urged to educate students about the correct borders and ensure that our national map is used in classrooms. This directive aligns with the national education guidelines.”

The letter also claimed that schools in Malawi use Google Maps, which inaccurately shows the entire lake as belonging to Malawi. Tanzania disputes this depiction, maintaining that the lake is shared equally between the two nations.

Tanzanian government spokesperson Greson Msigwa addressed the issue during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam, emphasizing that discussions between Tanzania and Malawi about the lake’s boundary are ongoing. He reassured the public that relations between the two countries remain strong despite the longstanding territorial disagreement.

“Discussions are still ongoing, and Tanzania maintains good relations with Malawi,” said Msigwa.

In historical context, the border dispute over Lake Malawi, known as Lake Nyasa in Tanzania, has persisted for decades. The name “Nyasa” originates from the term “Nyasaland,” a colonial-era name for the region that now includes parts of Malawi and neighbouring countries.

Tanzania asserts that the border runs through the middle of the lake based on agreements dating back to the colonial era. In contrast, Malawi claims ownership of the entire lake, citing a 19th-century treaty. This disagreement has occasionally heightened tensions but has not escalated into open conflict.

The directive from Tanzania’s education ministry highlights the role of education in shaping national identity and sovereignty. Teachers are now expected to incorporate the official Tanzanian map into their lessons, reinforcing the country’s stance on the border issue.

The ongoing discussions between Tanzania and Malawi underscore the complexities of resolving such disputes, but officials on both sides have expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution.