Go Fresh, a butchery chain store has announced the signing of Zeze and Dorothy Kingston as their official brand ambassadors in a vibrant launch event attended by representatives from major chain stores and notable influencers.

The 12-month partnership seeks to emphasize the connection between family, trust, and premium quality meat products that Go Fresh is renowned for.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dorothy Kingston expressed her excitement about the new journey.

“As a family-oriented individual, I am thrilled to represent a brand that understands the value of quality and trust, especially in the products we serve to our loved ones. This journey is not just about being brand ambassadors; it’s about connecting with families across Malawi through Go Fresh’s quality meat products,” she explained

In his remarks Zeze Kingston, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the role of fathers in safeguarding family health

“As a father, ensuring that what my family eats is safe, nutritious, and of top-notch quality is a responsibility I take seriously. Go Fresh aligns perfectly with those values, and I’m proud to represent them,” he said.

Rehan Kasmani, Managing Director of Go Fresh, emphasized that their products are family-oriented and they are tailored for Malawians from all walks of life, and people should embrace them as their own.

In a heartwarming gesture, Le Home presented the Kingstons with a K5 million gift voucher from Go Fresh. Additionally, Kadzani Kazuwa, Head of Sales and Marketing at Go Fresh, handed over a Toyota Voxy to the couple.