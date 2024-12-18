As the festive season approaches, Mzimba Police are ramping up security measures and urging residents to uphold the law during this busy period. Determined to ensure public safety, the police have pledged zero tolerance for criminal activities and are encouraging the community to actively participate in maintaining order.

Mzimba Police spokesperson Maria Banda assured the public of the force’s readiness, emphasizing their commitment to peace and security. “We are prepared, and we will not tolerate any crime,” she said during a briefing with Malawi24.

To enhance safety, the police have increased patrols and vigilance throughout the district. These efforts aim to prevent criminal behaviour and allow residents to enjoy a peaceful holiday season.

Banda also called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities, while reminding residents to act responsibly during gatherings to avoid accidents or disruptions.

Community members have expressed their support for the police’s proactive measures. Justice John, a resident of Chimukusa, commended the visible presence of officers in the area.

“In recent months, I’ve noticed police officers regularly present in different parts of the location. This is a positive development, and it gives us a sense of safety,” he said.

With the festive season in full swing, the Mzimba Police urge residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a secure and joyous holiday for all.

Florence Jere, a business owner who runs Uptown Guest House, described police visibility as crucial to her business.

“This year, the police have been patrolling various areas, and they’ve even shared emergency numbers with us, so we can call them whenever needed. I must say, the police have improved security this time,” she said.

Security expert Sheriff Kayisi praised Mzimba Police for enhancing security.

“As a security expert, I’m convinced that the actions taken by Mzimba police are effective. Many crimes occur during the festive season, so I urge communities to cooperate with law enforcement,” Kayisi said.