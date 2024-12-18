Two men from Chitipa District have been sentenced to long prison terms for their involvement in a violent armed robbery. The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chitipa sentenced Luke Kanyika, 26, to six years and Aston Silot Ghambi, 28, to five years of imprisonment with hard labour.

The robbery occurred in November 2023 at Jembya Bridge in Wenya, where the two men, along with a third accomplice, attacked a businessman. They stole K6 million in cash, a Kinglion motorcycle, a laptop bag, and a cellphone, with a total value of K7.8 million.

The third suspect was killed by an angry mob, while police managed to rescue Kanyika and Ghambi. Despite pleading not guilty, the prosecution, led by Sub-Inspector Robert Chawinga, presented five witnesses who testified and secured their conviction.

Prosecutor Chawinga requested harsh sentences, emphasizing the violent nature of the crime, the unrecovered stolen money, and the threat posed to the victim’s life.

Magistrate Billy Ngosi identified Kanyika as the mastermind of the robbery and sentenced him to 72 months, while Ghambi, who played a less significant role, received 60 months.

Both convicts are from villages in Chitipa District. Kanyika is from Chisenga Village under Traditional Authority Mwenewenya, while Ghambi hails from Mwenegamba Village in Senior Chief Mwaulambia’s area.