Residents of Chitipa are outraged over a prolonged power outage that has crippled the community for six consecutive days. The blackout, which has disrupted businesses, essential services, and daily life, has been worsened by alleged rude and unprofessional treatment from electricity officials.

Frustrated residents say their efforts to seek updates from the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM)’s faults department have been met with dismissive and hostile responses. An elderly resident James Kamisa, expressed his dismay:

“The faults department is extremely rude, and even their senior officials show no concern. I have called several times” he said

The ongoing power failure has left businesses, especially those reliant on refrigeration and electricity, grappling with significant financial losses. Families fear food spoilage, while essential services, such as healthcare, have been severely disrupted.

In response to the concerns, ESCOM spokesperson Kitty Doris Chingota admitted that the company was unaware of the situation.

“We are hearing from you that people in Chitipa have stayed six days without electricity. It is very unfortunate, and we apologize. We will follow up to ensure residents regain access to our services,” Chingota told Malawi24.

However, Chitipa residents remain unconvinced and are demanding immediate action. “We need answers and solutions,” urged one community member. “People are struggling, and we deserve respect when seeking help.”

As frustrations escalate, the community hopes authorities will urgently address the power crisis and improve communication between ESCOM and its customers