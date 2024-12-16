The country’s renowned Human Rights Activist and social commentator, Undule Mwakasungula, has called on the citizenry to regard the recently released report on the death of late vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others as a call for reconciliation.

Mwakasungula, in a statement issued today, has observed that much as the report has the potential to generate further debate among Malawians, that would not do the country any better.

“The value of the report lies not only in its findings but in its role in facilitating healing and closure for this painful chapter in our nation.

The report has been comprehensive enough in that it has addressed all the key areas outlined in the Commision’s Terms of Reference “, said Mwakasungula in a statement.

Mwakasungula has also praised the Commission of Enquiry for providing some recommendations in addressing some systematic gaps that would prevent a similar tragedy in future such as enhancing the capacity of the country’s Civil Aviation Department.

“Ultimately, this report should serve as a means for national closure. Whether or not we fully agree with its findings, we must resist politicising this tragedy and instead use the report as a tool to move forward as one nation. The pain of this event will always be with us, but through reflection and action, we can honour the lives lost and ensure that their legacy leads to a stronger and safer Malawi,” read the statement.

Among others, the findings of the Commission of Enquiry set by President Lazarus Chakwera in October amid intense pressure from the general public have ruled out foul play in the death of Chilima and eight others, attributing the tragic death to some human and other natural factors.