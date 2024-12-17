Malawi’s education system is set for a major overhaul, with a proposal to introduce technical lessons in schools from an early age, in a bid to equip students with practical skills and foster a strong technical base to drive the country’s development.

The proposal, made by the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, emphasizes the importance of preparing children with practical skills from a young age.

According to William Kaunda, Head of Digital Financial Services at NBM plc, the current education system focuses too much on theoretical knowledge, leaving students without the practical skills needed to drive development.

“We need to start giving children things they can screw and unscrew, and use a screwdriver to fix things they find loose at home,” Kaunda emphasized. “They shouldn’t wait until they finish form four to go into technical schools and start getting these skills. As a country, let’s start at the beginning and this is the beginning from which we need to start.”

The proposal has been commended by various stakeholders, including Carol Kulemeka, Chief Programs Officer at Yamba Malawi. Kulemeka noted that the current state of early childhood development in Malawi is dire, with most children learning in unsafe shacks. The introduction of technical lessons in schools would provide children with a more holistic education.

Goodwill Kalimanjira from Mzimba District Social Welfare also praised the proposal, describing it as “commendable” and urging the government to consider implementing it.

The call for a technical skills revamp in Malawi’s education system comes as the country seeks to develop its human capital and drive economic growth. By introducing technical lessons in schools, Malawi can equip its students with the practical skills needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Meanwhile, NBM has handed over the fourth Community Based Care Centre (CBCC) called Kapandajuba, which, in partnership with Yamba Malawi, has been constructed at Ekwendeni in Mzimba.