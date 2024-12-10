As a way of giving back to the community, a total of K130 million has been earmarked for the National Bank of Malawi’s ’12 Days of Christmas’ initiative, benefiting various Malawian organizations and individuals.

The initiative, running from December 9 to 20, aims to support vulnerable populations and promote community development across the country, with orphanages, schools, healthcare institutions, and local councils set to benefit.

According to NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, the campaign reflects the bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

“Through this campaign, the Bank extends support to institutions and individuals in need, fostering goodwill and community spirit during the festive season,” said Hiwa. “This also allows the Bank to make a significant difference in the lives of those less fortunate, enhance brand reputation, and reaffirm its dedication to corporate social responsibility.”

Eleven service centres nationwide will participate, donating K10 million each to selected beneficiaries, including orphanages, schools, hospitals, and local councils. A final K20 million donation will conclude the campaign on December 20.

Mangochi, Mchinji, and Mzimba Service centres will donate school materials at Mangochi Secondary School, Ludzi Secondary School and Kazomba CDSS respectively, while in Lilongwe, Capital City Centre will aid Chisamba LEA in Kawale Township. Lilongwe Service Centre will donate office materials to the Dedza District Council.

Chitipa Service Centre has also opted for an education facility and will donate to Chitipa Model School. Salima, Mponela, Chichiri, SouthEnd, and Customs Service centres have chosen health facilities and will donate to MAFCO Hospital, Mponela Rural Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Bwaila Hospital, and St Joseph Hospital in Nguludi respectively.

This initiative reinforces the National Bank of Malawi’s dedication to supporting community development and promoting social responsibility during the holiday season.