The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is intensifying its efforts to ensure active participation in the upcoming general elections by embarking on a whistle-stop tour led by Alfred Gangata who is the party’s vice president for the Centre.

The tour, which aims to rally Malawians to register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), started in Area 23, where the DPP leadership began their mission to mobilize voters and encourage them to be part of the democratic process.

Gangata, accompanied by the DPP regional committee, has been leading the tour through various locations, with each stop serving as an opportunity to engage communities and inform them about the importance of voter registration.

After Area 23, the team moved through Kauma, Mgona, and Dzenza, where large crowds gathered to hear the party’s message of participation and unity ahead of the elections.

Speaking to the people in these areas, he emphasized the importance of a full voter register as a cornerstone of a free, fair, and inclusive election.

He urged residents to make use of the voter registration process to ensure their voices are heard in the political decision-making process. Gangata’s message resonated particularly well with young people, who were encouraged to register for the first time and be part of shaping the future of the nation.

As the team heads to Mtandire, their momentum continues to build, and they remain focused on their goal of ensuring that as many eligible voters as possible are registered.

Gangata has reiterated thatcitizens must takee ownership of the electoral process and ensure that they are adequately represented in the upcoming election.

The whistle-stop tour is not only about political mobilization but also serves as an important reminder of the responsibilities of Malawians as voters.

By travelling to these communities, the DPP is ensuring that the message of voter registration reaches as many people as possible, particularly those in more rural or remote areas where access to electoral information may be limited.

The upcoming election is critical for the future of Malawi, and this initiative by the DPP demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering civic engagement and empowering voters. With the tour expected to cover several more areas in the coming days, the party remains optimistic about the success of its efforts in strengthening the democratic process.