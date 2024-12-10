Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Lawrence Sitolo has urged all eligible voters to get registered with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the third phase of the voter registration exercise is coming to an end on Wednesday, 11th December 2024.

Sitolo echoed the call on Monday in an interview with Malawi 24.

He said all those eligible voters should go and get registered for them to have a mandate to vote for the right leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

“Only those with voter certificates will be allowed to vote on 16th September 2025,” he emphasized.

Sitolo, who resigned from the ruling MCP and joined the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), alleged that the country is bleeding and Malawians are now hopeless because of the current poor MCP administration.

He noted that people can only change the status quo through the ballot.

The former lawmaker has since urged people to vote for Prof. Arthur Peter Muthalika whom he said is the only hope to rescue the current economic turmoil in Malawi.

Sitolo was quick to allege that the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda has failed miserably in the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) funds during her time in office.

According to Sitolo the number of school drop out is increasing despite having the bursary in the CDF.

However, efforts to contact Ganda proved futile as she did not pick up the call.

By Cornelius Lupenga