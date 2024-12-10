As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, political parties and civic leaders are urging an independent audit of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) database.

Concerns have been raised about the credibility of the Smartmatic machines, which MEC Chairperson Anabel Mtalimanja has consistently defended as reliable and secure.

Mtalimanja insists there is no need for an independent audit, emphasizing that the Smartmatic system is robust and capable of delivering accurate election results.

Kenani: MEC must permit an independent review.

However, her assurances have done little to alleviate growing concerns among political stakeholders and the public.

Prominent social media influencer Onjezani Kenani is among those calling for greater scrutiny, pointing to potential issues within MEC’s systems. Kenani has urged MEC to permit an independent review of its database to address the increasing distrust and ensure a fair electoral process.

“We cannot afford to ignore these issues,” Kenani stated in a recent post on his platform. “An independent audit will strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.”

Political parties have echoed these calls, emphasizing that transparency is crucial to avoiding disputes during the election.

Some have questioned MEC’s reluctance to allow external verification, warning that it could undermine the credibility of the entire electoral process.

As the elections draw near, demands for an independent audit are expected to intensify. Observers caution that failing to address these concerns could result in a contentious and disputed election outcome.