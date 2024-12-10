Opposition parties have declined an invitation to the Umodzi Day celebration, citing concerns over the Malawi government’s commitment to peace, stability, and unity.

In a joint letter to the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), AFORD, DPP, PP, UTM and UDF, expressed disappointment with the Malawi Police Service’s unprofessional and selective conduct, which they believe undermines national unity.

The parties also highlighted the National Registration Bureau’s (NRB) questionable practices, which may compromise the electoral process’s fairness and credibility.

Despite repeated complaints, the NRB remains unresponsive, and the government has not condemned its actions. This inaction has led to widespread dissatisfaction with the electoral process, potentially destabilizing the country.

“We feel it will be hypocritical for us to accept this invitation and parade ourselves and the institutions that we represent as if all is well,” reads part of the letter.

Instead, they urge the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to maintaining peace and stability before engaging in celebratory events.

The opposition parties have requested the CMD chairperson to refrain from making a statement at the function unless state institutions, particularly the Malawi Police Service, National Registration Bureau, and Malawi Electoral Commission, demonstrate concern for stability.

“If it will be a must that our Chairperson makes a statement at the function, then please devise a mechanism that we develop such a statement together for him to read out the views of CMD and not just an assumption of the views of CMD,” says the opposition parties.

In conclusion, the opposition parties expressed gratitude for the invitation but apologized for declining, citing the need for meaningful action over symbolic gestures.