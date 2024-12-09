The Martse Foundation, spearheaded by Pastor Jeromy Nkhata in Ireland, has received a nomination for Charity of the Year at the AMAI Gala Awards 2024, set for December 14 at the Trinity Comprehensive College Auditorium in Ballymun, Dublin 1, Ireland.

In a phone interview, Nkhata expressed his gratitude, noting that this recognition reflects the hard work they have poured into the foundation over the past two years since its inception.

“We are confident that our desk donations to primary schools in Malawi have influenced the AMAI Gala Awards organizers to nominate us, and we believe we will win this category,” remarked Nkhata, brother of the late Martes, who established the foundation.

Recently, the Martse Foundation has donated desks to Embangweni Primary School in Mzimba, having previously made similar contributions to Monkeybay Primary School in Mangochi and Chambu Primary School in Lilongwe.

In a prior interview, Uchizi Nkhata, the foundation’s spokesman, indicated that Mpata Primary School in Phalombe is next in line for a desk donation, where students face considerable challenges, like climbing a mountain without the right gear.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Henry Mkumbira Phiri, Chairman of the Association of Malawians in Ireland Gala Awards, remarked on their dedication to acknowledging individuals who have excelled and serve as beacons of hope for others.

“These awards are open to everyone, particularly those who excel and inspire others. They can also help promote tourism and culture, which is why we have the Art/Culture Award as our fourth category,” he stated.

As the nominations for the awards this year unfold, they include a diverse array of categories, totalling 15 in all. These categories are:

Business/Entrepreneur Woman of the Year

Business/Entrepreneur Man of the Year

Charity of the Year

Art/Culture Award

Kids Got Talent Winner of the Year (Nominations are through videos sent on AMAI FB)

Sportsman of the Year

Sportswoman of the Year

Young Sports Person of the Year (Male)

Young Sports Person of the Year (Female)

Best Young Chess Player of the Year

Best Adult Chess Player of the Year

Social Media Personality of the Year

Best DJ of the Year

Personality of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

Phiri added that all categories will be decided by the judging panel, except for Categories 10 and 11. Furthermore, on the day of the event, His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bisika, Malawian ambassador to the UK and Ireland, will be the guest of honour.