The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has expressed concern over widespread misconceptions about gambling, particularly among youth, who view it as a means of employment or income.

Rachel Mijiga, MAGLA Director General, emphasized the importance of responsible gambling at a Blantyre media workshop, cautioning against relying on it as a source of income.

“We are seeing that there is a lack of awareness of what gambling is all about. A lot more people, especially the youth, are taking it as a form of employment or a means of making money. No, gambling is entertainment, and we expect the citizens, everyone, and also the stakeholders, to take it as such,” explained Mijiga.

She said to address this issue; the authority conducts regular awareness campaigns, including monthly door-to-door outreach programs, trading centre engagements, website updates, and brochure distributions to media outlets.

Meanwhile, the authority invites the local media to inform Malawians about what gambling is all about, their rights and responsibilities, the laws governing the industry, as well as the use of gambling and what they need to do.

The gaming industry is said to be contributing approximately 0.5% to Malawi’s GDP. This year, the authority remitted K3.7 billion to government coffers and invested K1 billion in corporate social responsibility projects, including constructing health centres and providing social assistance to flood-affected communities in Mangochi.