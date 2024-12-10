The United Transformation Movement (UTM) presidential torchbearer, Dalitso Kabambe, has vowed to challenge the use of Smartmatic technology in Malawi’s electoral processes, citing alleged plans to manipulate next year’s polls.

Kabambe made this declaration during a campaign visit to Mzimba on Monday, where he urged citizens to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He expressed concerns over reports of irregularities in the registration process, including alleged voter certificate buying and individuals registering multiple times. He called for vigilance to ensure the credibility of the elections.

Kabambe: We need free and fair elections.

“We cannot allow technology to be used as a tool to undermine democracy. Malawians deserve free, fair, and credible elections, and UTM will not rest until we achieve that, Together, we must be vigilant and protect the integrity of our vote because the future of our nation depends on it,” said Kabambe.

On the development front, Kabambe pledged to prioritize the operationalization of the Kanyika Niobium Mine in Mzimba, a project with the potential to generate $600 million annually for the country. He emphasized that such initiatives could significantly boost Malawi’s economy and improve livelihoods in the region.

In a bold move, Kabambe reiterated UTM’s decision to contest the 2025 elections independently, dismissing any alliances. He asserted that the party’s robust policies and vision were sufficient to steer Malawi toward progress without relying on coalition partners.

With voter registration underway amid low turnout in some areas, Kabambe’s message is a call to action for Malawians to secure their role in shaping the nation’s future.