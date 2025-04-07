Indeed, Malawi’s film industry is beginning to experience some appreciable levels of growth and development—and with it comes the need for conversation, critique, and celebration. This is why I’m thrilled to introduce Malawi Reel Views, a new column dedicated to shining a consistent light on the stories, storytellers, and systems shaping Malawi’s cinematic future.

As a film academic and practitioner currently lecturing in Film Production at the University of Malawi, I am dedicating the the few years observing, researching, and interacting with filmmakers, actors, editors, producers, and audiences.

Solomon Idyo

One thing is clear: Malawi’s film industry is full of promise. However, for this promise to blossom, we must create space for critical engagement—to ask questions, appreciate efforts, and challenge ourselves to do better.

That is the core aim of this column. It is the hope that this will play a vital role in policy development, investment attraction, and industry expansion by providing consistent, well-informed reflections on where we are and where we could go as a film-producing nation. I believe this initiative will contribute to those goals by fostering dialogue between practitioners, policymakers, investors, and audiences. By bridging these groups, Malawi Reel Views seeks to amplify the voices within the industry while also drawing attention from those outside it who have the power to support, fund, and shape its future.

What to Expect

Malawi Reel Views will feature:

Film Reviews – offering honest but constructive critiques of Malawian films

Interviews with Filmmakers – spotlighting the visionaries and voices behind the scenes

Industry Insights – unpacking trends, challenges, and opportunities in the local film space

Opinion Pieces – reflecting on the cultural, social, and political relevance of our cinema

The goal is not to judge but to engage; not to condemn but to contribute. Whether a film is made with a big budget or small resources, it deserves to be watched, discussed, and archived for the sake of history and progress. Every film, no matter its scale, offers a window into our society—our struggles, our humour, our dreams. When we take time to reflect on these stories, we not only honour the creators but also participate in shaping a stronger cinematic identity for Malawi. This kind of engagement builds a culture of appreciation and accountability that every healthy film ecosystem needs to thrive.

Malawian film maker, Joyce Chavula

Why This Matters

Film is more than entertainment. It is a mirror, a memory, and sometimes, a movement. Through it, we preserve our languages, interrogate our realities, and imagine new futures. But for film to thrive in Malawi, it must be nurtured not just by creators but by communities, critics, and cultural institutions. This column seeks to be part of that nurturing process. It aims to champion stories that reflect who we are and who we are becoming. It hopes to inspire filmmakers to dig deeper, think bolder, and embrace both craft and context. Most importantly, it aspires to build a culture where film is valued not just for its spectacle, but for its power to shape identity and influence change.

Join the Conversation

I invite you—the readers, filmmakers, and fans—to walk with me on this journey. Your feedback, suggestions, and disagreements are welcome. Let us build a culture of dialogue, appreciation, and excellence—one reel at a time. This is not just my column—it is a shared space for all who care about the growth of Malawian cinema. Whether you’re a seasoned director or a first-time viewer, your perspective matters. Together, we can raise the standards of storytelling, production, and critique, and ensure that Malawi’s stories are not only told but heard far and wide.

Welcome to Malawi Reel Views. Let the conversation begin.