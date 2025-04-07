Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that his country will stop charging tariffs on goods imported from the United States.

This decision comes just days after President Donald Trump placed an 18% tariff on Zimbabwean exports to the US.

Mnangagwa said the aim of this move is to increase American products in Zimbabwe and help boost the sale of Zimbabwean goods to the US.

This is an effort to build a better relationship with Trump’s government, especially after many years of poor ties due to Zimbabwe’s land policies and human rights issues.

However, trade between Zimbabwe and the US is still very low, amounting to only $111.6 million (£86.6 million) in 2024, according to US government data.

The success of this new approach will depend on how both countries continue to work together and make agreements.

Source: BBC News Africa