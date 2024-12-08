Vitumbiko Farm, a manufacturer of Mbeya fertilisers, has given two bags of fertilisers to each of 36 small-scale farmers at Chingale in Zomba.

Vitumbiko Ngwira, Chairman of the company said he wants to see farmers realise good harvests for food security at the household level

He, therefore, advised the farmers to make good use of the farm inputs, saying the company was aware that some small-scale farmers failed to harvest enough food.

Mvula said it was his wish to see farmers harvest enough food after applying the fertilisers in their gardens.

“It’s just unfortunate that there are some farmers that sell fertilisers they get on loan. I therefore urge you never to sell the fertilisers,” he said.

The village head, Nkupu, said he was happy to see many people in his area receiving farm inputs and pledged that he would encourage his subjects to apply the fertilisers on their farms and to adopt good farming practices.

“I am very happy that people have now received fertilisers and the means farmers will have a good harvest,” he explained.

One of the facilitators for the fertiliser loan, Elias Masamba Chikwatu called on fellow small-scale farmers to apply for the fertilisers and repay the loan

He assured other farmers that their turn to receive fertilisers on loan would come next farming season.

Vitumbiko Farm makes Mbeya fertilisers from maize husks, urine and other organic materials to sell at affordable prices, while other fertilisers are sold on loan to farmer groups.