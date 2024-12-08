Chiefs in Mzimba have strongly opposed Malawi’s Lands Act, arguing that it goes against the district’s identity as a historical kingdom.

Their position has reopened discussions about the conflict between traditional customs and modern government policies.

The chiefs believe that even though Mzimba officially lost its kingdom status in 1904 under British colonial rule, its cultural significance as a kingdom remains. They say the Lands Act conflicts with their unique history and governance traditions.

In 1904, the British replaced the Mzimba Kingdom with the M’mbelwa District Council to honour Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa II. Despite this, many locals still see Mzimba as a kingdom and continue to uphold its traditions.

The chiefs’ rejection of the Lands Act has sparked a wider debate on how Malawi’s traditional systems can coexist with its modern laws. So far, government officials have not commented on the matter.

However, social commentator Samuel Lwara has dismissed the idea of Mzimba being a kingdom, saying it hinders development.

“There is no kingdom in Malawi,” Lwara told Malawi24. “Holding onto such ideas keeps the district from progressing. These outdated views don’t fit Malawi’s current governance system.”

Lwara also pointed out that Malawi’s constitution, especially Section 39, gives the government the authority to enforce its laws across the country, including in Mzimba.

This disagreement reflects a larger debate about the role of tradition in Malawi’s governance and development.

Malawi24 will share updates as the story develops.