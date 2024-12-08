The United Kingdom’s Minister for Development, Women and Equalities, Rt Honourable Anneliese Dodds, will visit Malawi from 9 to 11 December 2024

During her visit, the Minister will focus on driving economic growth, which is at the heart of the UK government’s new approach to development.

According to the statement released by the office of the UK High Commission to Malawi, the Minister will see the fruits of the strong UK-Malawi partnership in spearheading education reform through a visit to a school on the outskirts of Lilongwe city.

The statement further noted that the Minister will also engage with partners on tackling the impact of climate change and environmental degradation in Malawi.

“She will see how the UK’s work is helping vulnerable communities tackle deforestation and climate change in a cost-effective, practical way and providing critical support ahead of the rainy season.

Minister Dodds will also have bilateral meetings with several senior members of government to discuss how the UK and Malawi will continue to build together a long-term and modern partnership based on shared priorities like inclusive economic growth, tackling climate change and good governance,” reads part of the statement.

Commenting on the visit, the British High Commissioner to Malawi Ms Fiona Ritchie said:

“I am delighted that Minister Dodds is visiting Malawi to see for herself the fruits of the long relationship between our two countries. During her visit, the Minister will highlight the UK government’s new approach to development, working in partnership with Malawi to tackle global challenges and drive inclusive economic growth.”

Minister Dodds will proceed to visit neighbouring Zambia on 11 December.