The government has made a passionate appeal to the private sector to emulate SICO Holdings Limited’s exemplary work in improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) across Malawi.

Speaking on Friday in Lilongwe during a networking cocktail, Elias Chimulambe Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, expressed optimism that partnering with private sector companies like SICO Holdings will significantly improve access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene nationwide.

“As government we hail SICO Holdings for assisting the government’s efforts in ensuring good sanitation and hygiene through SICO Water, which has been drilling boreholes across the country,” said Chimulambe.

Chimulambe further highlighted that such collaboration would help to expand access to these essential services, ultimately enhancing the health and well-being of communities, and urged other private sector entities to follow SICO Holdings’ lead.

SICO Holdings’ CEO Charles Zimba reiterated his company’s commitment, saying, “As a Malawian company, we’re proud to contribute to our nation’s growth. We encourage fellow private sector entities to join us in supporting the government’s WASH initiatives.”

This partnership aligns with global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, ensuring universal access to water and sanitation. Effective collaboration can also help reduce the prevalence of infectious diseases linked to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene.