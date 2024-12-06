The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has written to the Blantyre City Council to seek clarification on the status of Kamba Market following a vacation notice issued to businesses operating at the site.

In a letter, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said the notice which orders vendors to vacate the site before 31st December 2024, has sparked confusion among vendors and city residents, prompting the organisation to invoke the Access to Information (ATI) Act.

Namiwa has requested the council to provide detailed information regarding the market’s development. Specifically, CDEDI wants to know the actual designation of Kamba Market according to the city’s master plan.

CDEDI has further challenged the Blantyre City Council to explain how the said investor was identified and illustrate how the current occupants, whose livelihoods entirely depend on this market, were engaged in the whole process,” Namiwa demanded.

Namiwa emphasised that transparency is crucial in ensuring that city residents and Malawians are informed about developments affecting their economic rights and welfare. The ATI Act guarantees citizens the right to access information, and CDEDI expects the council to comply with this request.

The development of Kamba Market has raised concerns among vendors and residents, who fear displacement and economic disruption. CDEDI’s intervention seeks to promote accountability and transparency in the council’s decision-making process.

The council is said to have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with an investor from Lilongwe, aiming to transform the location into a one-stop formation center, featuring a shopping mall and maintaining the market within the facility.