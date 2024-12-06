The CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has called on the government to prioritize urgent development projects and foster national unity to address Malawi’s pressing challenges.

Speaking during a recent briefing, Synod General Secretary Reverend William Tembo highlighted the need for collaborative efforts between the government and other stakeholders to advance key initiatives.

In a formal letter addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera, the synod outlined critical areas requiring immediate attention. These include completing the long-delayed Mombera University project, constructing the Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa Road, combating inflation, and ensuring equitable access to necessities for all citizens.

“The nation can not move forward unless we address these urgent issues collectively,” Reverend Tembo stressed. He also emphasized the importance of fostering trust and cooperation among political leaders to create a stable and inclusive political environment.

Echoing these sentiments, Synod Moderator Reverend Jairos Kamisa reaffirmed the synod’s commitment to engaging constructively with the government. He dismissed speculation about internal divisions within the synod, emphasizing that its leadership remains united in advocating for Malawi’s development and prosperity.

Reverend Kamisa also called for a revamp of the government’s Affordable Input Program (AIP), citing its inefficiencies, including corruption and delays. He urged the adoption of a more robust agricultural strategy to support farmers and strengthen food security.

The synod’s appeal comes at a critical time as Malawi grapples with economic hardships and social challenges. Its leaders hope that addressing these issues will pave the way for sustainable growth and a better future for all Malawians.