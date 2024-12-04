United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has addressed concerns about his father’s influence on his political career, asserting his independence and outlining his unique vision for Malawi’s future.

Concerns are growing that former President Bakili Muluzi may continue to wield significant influence in the political arena if his son, Atupele Muluzi, becomes Malawi’s next president. These concerns stem from Bakili Muluzi’s prominent role in the UDF party and his continued attendance at UDF conventions.

Speaking to the local media, Atupele has, however, emphasized his independence and distinct vision for the country, highlighting his ministerial positions and active role in Malawian politics for over 20 years.

“I’ve been in politics now for 20 years. I’ve held ministerial positions and have been active in the political game for some time now,” Muluzi stressed. “My father, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, was a man of his time. He led his generation. I am someone for my generation. The world has changed, and we are going to do something very different, particularly in terms of changing the economy.”

Atupele’s vision for Malawi’s future focuses on modern economic strategies, including the development of a digital economy, a green economy, and innovative financial mechanisms. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance the delivery of public services.

“I am very interested in raising finance through sovereign wealth funds, looking at the possibilities of cryptocurrency, and utilizing carbon credits to raise resources for Malawi” he added. “We need to think outside the box and explore new ways of financing our development agenda.”

In addition to his economic vision, Atupele also emphasized his commitment to addressing governance challenges, such as corruption, and stimulating export growth to boost Malawi’s economy.

He noted that his administration would prioritize transparency, accountability, and the rule of law and that he would work tirelessly to ensure that Malawi’s economy is diversified, inclusive, and resilient.

However, Atupele recognizes the value of his father, Bakili Muluzi’s, experience as a former president, acknowledging that he possesses significant knowledge about governance.

“Dr. Muluzi achieved the highest growth rate in the history of Malawi, reaching 16.7% in 1995. It’s important to find out how he did it,” said Atupele. “There are things that he may provide guidance on, and that’s inevitable. He is a valuable resource. But when it comes to overall leadership, I have my vision. I believe in the future, and I believe Malawi can and will be a very successful country under my leadership.”

Muluzi’s assurances are likely to reassure Malawians that his presidency will bring a new era of prosperity and growth, one that is grounded in modern economic strategies, good governance, and a commitment to the well-being of all citizens.