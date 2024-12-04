The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has raised concerns over the sluggish turnout for voter registration in Mzimba South, citing the ongoing planting season as a significant barrier.

MEC Chairperson Anabel Mtalimanja expressed her worries during a monitoring visit to Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School. She noted that many eligible voters seemed preoccupied with agricultural activities, leaving registration centres largely underutilized.

“We are worried about the low turnout for voter registration so far. This is a crucial part of the democratic process, and we urge eligible voters to take part,” Mtalimanja said, adding that National IDs, a requirement for registration, can be processed in just three days at the National Registration Bureau offices.

MEC Chairperson, Anabel Mtalimanja.

Despite setting up numerous voter registration centres across the region to simplify the process, MEC reports revealing a disappointingly low number of registrants.

To counter this, the commission is ramping up public outreach campaigns. Mtalimanja appealed to political leaders, community influencers, and the media to amplify awareness about the importance of registering to vote.

“This is a vital civic duty. Failure to register means forfeiting your chance to influence the nation’s governance,” she emphasized, urging eligible citizens to act before the registration deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, Aaron Luhanga, Mzimba South’s National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Programmes Officer, confirmed that sensitization efforts are being intensified to encourage more residents to participate.

“We are on the ground sensitizing people to come out in large numbers and register. We hope that many will do so before the period closes,” Luhanga stated.

MEC will end the registration process on December 11, 2024.