Catholic Women Association in the Zomba Diocese organized a memorial mass led by Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima in memory of Associate Professor Ruth Ngeyi Kanyongolo.

Bishop Chaima said he will remember Kanyongolo due to her humbleness despite her academic status and active participation in church activities, which made her support the church with her financial resources.

He said many people benefited a lot from late Kanyongolo’s charitable spirit and described her as a person who was strong in Christian faith.

The Bishop, therefore, called on Catholics and CWA members to emulate the life of the late Kanyongolo.

“On a special note, Zomba Diocese would like to thank Professor Edge Kanyongolo for allowing his wife to actively participate in Catholic Women Association’s activities and other church’s activities with financial resources,” he said.

Zomba Diocese, CWA, Chairperson Christina Lakiyoni said the organisation would remember the late Kanyongolo for her wisdom and guidance on issues to do with the law.

Among others, CWA bought a maize mill and constructed a student hostel at the University of Malawi because of her wisdom.

One of the women in the diocese, Rosena Nsindo, said they will remember Kanyongolo for being charitable in helping needy women in their time of need.