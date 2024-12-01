The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire has embarked on the journey of environmental mitigation.

Speaking at the Father’s Union conference at Masuku St John Anglican Church in Mangochi, Bishop William Mchombo said that the church is committed to the issues of environment mitigation and adaptation through tree plantation and participating in the global programs of climate change mitigation.

“If you look at the book of Genesis chapter 2, verse 16, we are told that God put man, humankind or humanity, in the garden for those persons to cultivate and care for. So, we need to underline the word care because we can cultivate, but if we do not care for it, then the land could be degraded. We have that responsibility as a church to play a part in guild and parish committees that deal with issues of environmental care. By doing so, we can move together in mitigating the climate change,” Mchombo said.

He added that as the leader of the Diocese, he is encouraging every guild in the church to participate and take part in the issues of environmental care.

Father’s Union Chaplain Fr Samuel Kauwa said that the church has to be reminded that caring for the environment is a responsibility that God had put on humankind.

“We will try time after time to remind each other in our parishes that as the rain season will come to an end every family has to plant a tree. During Dr Banda’s era, almost every family had a woodlot. Even as Father’s Union, we are encouraging each other to plant trees at church and house levels. The word of God taught us to care, but instead, we destroyed it. Now it is fighting back at us through climate change and endless cyclones; let’s plant trees so that we can leave something for our children and not be selfish “, said Kauwa.

So far, the conference has been attended by 300 members from different parishes of the Diocese of Upper Shire.

By Tiwamyenji Boma