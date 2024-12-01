Lilongwe’s Mayor, Councilor Esther Sagawa, has underscored the need for civilians and soldiers to work together to promote peace within the city.

The Mayor said this when Lilongwe City Council hosted the “Freedom of the City March” as a symbol to promote peace and security in the city.

According to the council, the initiative was aimed at fostering security and collaboration between civilians and the military and ensuring Lilongwe remains a safe environment for its residents.

The march began at Game Complex in Lilongwe Old Town via Paul Kagame Road towards Amina roundabout then turned into the new KCH interchange descending to Kenyatta Road, then proceeded to Convention Drive along the Reserve Bank of Malawi, and concluded at the Civic Offices in city center.

Mayor Councilor Sagawa believes that the community will develop greater trust and confidence in the security institutions that serve them.

The event was held in collaboration with the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) from Kamuzu Barracks.