Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO) of Zomba has called on parents in the district to ensure that their children are well protected against disaster-related accidents.

TIPOLISO Executive Director, Sellina Bomani made the call at Group Village head Kapalasa, Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita at Chingale in Zomba during sensitisation on disasters.

She cautioned parents against sending their children on errands unaccompanied during the rainy season, saying this is the time when most rivers overflow.

“Parents should have total responsibility to protect children against all forms of abuse as the law requires,”. TIPOLISO, Executive Director added.

Bomani therefore called on chiefs to put measures that will ensure total protection of children against dangers and all forms of abuses

TIPOLISO is implementing a one-year project called “Tiyende Pamodzi” (Moving Together ), which is being supported by Save the Children to stop violence against children.

A Senior Social Welfare Officer at Zomba District Council, Francis Futu took the opportunity to call on parents to send their children to school to prepare their brighter future.

He further called on parents to report to police and other relevant authorities whenever their children are abused.

Futu also appealed to teachers to avoid beating or giving stiffer punishment to learners, saying this is a total violation of child rights, which can be reported to police.

Group Village Kapalasa urged people to report to chiefs whenever they discover that parents prevent children with disabilities from interacting with fellow children.

The Group Village head observed that some parents lock into their houses children with disabilities thereby denying them freedom to associate with other children on top of preventing them from effective early childhood development.

Kapalasa also spoke tough on parents who allow their children to patronise video showrooms at the expense of child education, saying this harms the child’s future.

He warned that such parents will be disciplined according to the village’s bylaws.