Blantyre City South East MP Sameer Sulemani has been suspended from Parliament for five days after a heated dispute over the President’s travel plans.

Sulemani sought to question the relevance of President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to the United Arab Emirates to negotiate oil deals.

However, Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo refused to recognize him, despite earlier indicating he would have the chance to speak.

Feeling ignored, Sulemani accused Kazombo of favouritism, sparking a confrontation. Initially, Kazombo banned Sulemani for one day, but after further disruptions in the session, the suspension was extended to five days.

Speaking to reporters, Sulemani defended his actions, arguing that someone must hold the President accountable for potential risks in such high-stakes negotiations.

“If mistakes are made in these oil agreements, who will bear the responsibility?” he asked.