In autumn, good moods seem to fade away on their own. It gets dark early, the weather is damp, and there's a lingering sadness about yet another summer that's gone by. During moments of blues, you can eat your favorite meal, or read some cozy books. Comedy series can also help here, offering stories where characters remain upbeat despite the season, spreading their positivity to viewers.

Zorro

In 1821, Los Angeles loses its mayor, Don Alejandro de la Vega, and his son, Don Diego, takes his place. The heir discovers that the city’s treasury is empty, and the funds that had sustained the city for years were borrowed at high interest from a local businessman, Don Emmanuel. To make matters worse, the townsfolk are clearly dissatisfied with their new mayor — Don Diego’s initiative to build an aqueduct has received no support. Frustrated, Diego decides there’s only one way to fix the situation: by donning the mask of Zorro once again.

This works — the city welcomes the hero far more warmly than the mayor, and even Diego’s wife is more inclined to sleep with the mysterious caped stranger than with her husband. Now, Diego faces a choice: continue as Zorro or govern the city as an ordinary man.

This new iteration of Zorro is one of the funniest in the franchise. Previous directors often sought to portray the hero as enigmatic, like a Western-era Batman. But Zorro doesn’t need pomp; he can be a comedic character while still upholding justice. The two aspects don’t conflict. For instance, in one scene, Don Diego defeats bandits, and in the next, he’s cracking jokes without undermining his image. The creators’ main success is finding the balance between humor and drama.

Under the Vines

Daisy Monroe, a wealthy Australian socialite, and Louis Oakley, a reserved English lawyer, meet at a New Zealand airport, both there to claim an inheritance. They inherit a small vineyard from Daisy’s stepfather and Louis’ uncle, which has fallen into neglect after years of disuse. Now, the pair must learn to manage farming and business while also figuring out how to get along, to preserve their relative’s heartfelt legacy.

Under the Vines is a bright summer comedy about pampered city dwellers unaccustomed to rural life or interacting with locals. For the socialite and the lawyer, tending the vineyard becomes one of life’s greatest challenges, as they’re unfamiliar with manual labor — a central source of humor in the series.

Lodge 49

Sean and Liz’s father drowned while surfing, leaving behind massive debts. They had to sell the house and store, but the proceeds weren’t enough to cover everything. Sean fell into depression and quit his job, leaving Liz with loans she could barely manage on a waitress’s salary.

Instead of working, Sean spends his time wandering the beach with a metal detector, searching for trinkets. One day, he stumbles upon an antique ring and discovers that its symbol matches the emblem on a building in Long Beach. This leads him to the fraternal order of Lodge 49, where he’s welcomed by a Mason named Ernie.

Lodge 49 is a lighthearted series that offers little beyond simple entertainment. Each character has their own drama and battles internal demons, but these are secondary to the main focus: the Lodge and its Masons. This quirky group of idlers replaces crossword puzzles with robes and beers at their private bar — a whimsical indulgence of 100% eccentricity.

The Gentlemen

British officer Edward Horniman’s service is interrupted when he’s called home under grim circumstances: his father, the Duke of Halstead, has passed away. At the family estate, Edward encounters his grief-stricken relatives: his aristocratic mother, his younger sister, and his older brother Freddy, a layabout addict drowning in debt.

Freddy hopes the inheritance will solve his financial troubles, but their father surprises everyone by leaving everything to Edward. Soon, Edward discovers that the estate hides a secret — a marijuana farm on their land, run by the underground empire of Bobby Glass. With Bobby in prison, the operation is managed by his resourceful daughter Suzie.

Guy Ritchie’s series doesn’t stray far from the eponymous film, once again featuring destitute English aristocrats, stylish criminals, and gentlemanly codes of conduct. Ritchie directed only the first two episodes, and the show’s connection to the four-year-old movie is tenuous; they share only the universe, not the characters. That doesn’t make the series any less engaging. It offers a treacherous billionaire-turned-traitor, a media blackmailer, wild criminal antics, and signature rapid cuts. It only lacks macho monologues about the lion king, but even without Matthew McConaughey’s speeches, it’s plenty of fun.

Stan Against Evil

Stanley Miller served as sheriff of the town of Willard’s Mill for 25 years. The town, built on the site of 17th-century witch burnings, saw little trouble under his watch — his duties mostly consisted of rescuing cats from trees. But after his wife’s death and his retirement, Willard’s Mill became a hotbed of evil spirits. The new sheriff, a young woman named Evie, finds herself unable to handle the supernatural on her own and asks Stan to help her and the town fend off these dark forces.

This is a simple show where Stan and his friends amusingly fight off undead foes in every episode, delivering wry smiles along the way. The series boasts a retro horror vibe reminiscent of the 1970s-80s, with a few nods to iconic horror movies. Otherwise, it’s just a fun, campy series for emotional release.