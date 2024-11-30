In an effort to transform healthcare access for remote communities, the Nkhata-Bay District Council has initiated the construction of the Thotho Health Post.

With a budget of K248 million under the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) initiative, this four-month project aims to provide critical health services to over 15,000 residents in Thotho, one of the most isolated areas in Traditional Authority Khoza.

Speaking to Malawi24, Acting Director of Public Works George Gopani emphasized the council’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure.

“Thotho is among the hardest-to-reach areas in Nkhata-Bay. This project demonstrates our dedication to delivering essential services closer to the people. We will closely monitor the contractor to ensure high-quality work,” he said.

On his part Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, described the initiative as a long-overdue relief for the community, highlighting its potential to eliminate the need for three-hour boat journeys to the district hospital.

“This health post is a game-changer. It will provide vital services to residents and especially support pregnant women and vulnerable groups. We thank the government for this much-needed development,” he said.

Traditional Authority Khoza pledged the community’s full support for the project, while Fallece Khataza Nyirenda, Manager of Duduzile Building Contractors, assured stakeholders that the work would be completed on time.

The project, funded by the Multi-Donor Trust Fund and the World Bank through the National Local Government Finance Committee, aims to redefine healthcare access for the underserved Thotho community, bringing lasting change within just 120 days.