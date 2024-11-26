Commissioner of Police for Eastern Region Barbara Mchenga Tsiga has commended the media in Zomba for writing balanced stories that reflect good journalism skills.

Commissioner Mchenga Tsiga has an interface meeting with Zomba-based media practitioners at the Police Eastern Region headquarters in Zomba.

She commended reporters in Zomba for writing balanced stories concerning a recent confrontation which took place at the Four Miles roadblock, where taxi drivers backed by people around the roadblock attacked the police.

Commissioner of Police for Eastern Region, Barbara Mchenga Tsiga.

“Let’s partner in providing service to people. We are here to provide service to the same Malawians,” she explained.

She pledged that police and the media will work in partnership, especially as Malawi is in the electoral process for the 2025 polls.

The Eastern Region Commissioner also advised police public relations officers in the region to provide information to the media so that the public would be informed of what is happening.

On Christmas festivity, Mchenga Tsiga assured people in the Eastern Region that police would provide security during the period.

Speaking on behalf of fellow media practitioners, Aida Kowela of Radio Maria commended Commissioner Mchenga Tsiga for arranging the interface meeting with the media.

She said the meeting was the source of inspiration for the media to work within a conducive environment.

Practitioners from the following media houses: Malawi News Agency (Mana) Malawi24, Radio Maria, Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Chanco Community Radio, Yoneco FM, Nation News Paper, Transworld Radio and Lilanguka were among those that attended the interface meeting with the Commissioner for the Easter Region.