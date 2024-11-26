One of the country’s renowned legal experts, Bright Theu, has strongly criticized Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera and Police Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu for remaining silent as violent groups disrupt protests in Lilongwe using weapons such as clubs and knives.

In a statement posted on his social media page, Theu described the silence of the leadership as shameful, pointing out that Chakwera previously condemned such actions during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration.

“If you think this benefits you politically, you’re mistaken. This is barbaric,” They wrote.

He warned that tolerating such violence allows lawlessness to take root, creating fear as the country heads towards the general elections next September.

Chakwera has often been criticized for being slow to make important decisions.

This has led some people to claim that the president is not fully in control of the country.