What was meant to be a joyful celebration on Sunday, November 24, 2024, turned into a nightmare for organizers of a Kitchen Party held at the RFP Tent near Robins Park in Blantyre. A woman, whose identity remains unknown, allegedly disappeared with large sums of money contributed by guests during the event.

According to reports, the woman, whose photo is now being circulated, attended the Kitchen Party pretending to be the event’s cashier. She collected substantial contributions from guests, mostly in denominations of MWK 5,000, MWK 2,000, and MWK 1,000.

However, it was later discovered that the woman had disappeared with the money, leaving behind only small notes such as MWK 100 and a few coins. The realization shocked the organizers and guests, who had trusted her with their contributions.

The organizers are now asking for help from the public to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the following numbers:

‪0888 777 795‬

‪0888 208 216‬

The incident has caused an uproar among attendees, with many expressing disappointment at how the suspect exploited the occasion for personal gain.

In light of this incident, the organizers have issued a reminder to hosts of similar events to be cautious about whom they entrust with critical responsibilities. Verifying the identities and roles of individuals involved in handling finances is essential to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

“This is heartbreaking,” one attendee remarked. “These contributions were meant to support and celebrate a special moment for the bride-to-be. Sadly, someone could take advantage of such goodwill for personal gain.”

As the search for the suspect continues, the incident serves as a cautionary tale for event organizers and attendees. It underscores the importance of vigilance and trust but also reminds us of the potential for opportunistic theft.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information about her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to come forward. Together, the community can ensure that justice is served and that such acts are not repeated in the future.