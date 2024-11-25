Renowned human rights lawyer Alexious Kamangila has called on the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to take action against public officials involved in the mismanagement of public demonstrations.

In a strongly worded statement, Kamangila criticized the Lilongwe District Commissioner for issuing what he described as “meaningless letters,” warning that such actions could incite violence in Lilongwe. He argued that if violence erupts, those responsible for issuing such directives should be held accountable.

“These are not civil servants but evil servants. Such behaviour shows gross irresponsibility and poor leadership,” Kamangila said, urging the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to stop what he called “state-sponsored criminality.”

While Kamangila neither supported nor opposed the demonstrations held in Lilongwe, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that protestors are allowed to exercise their rights without interference.

“There is no justification for acting in such a savage manner.

Demonstrators must not be disturbed because if they are, it will worsen the situation in Malawi,” he warned.

He further urged the government to focus on addressing the country’s pressing challenges rather than creating new problems. “Malawi is facing enough issues already. This stubbornness is only making things worse,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice has yet to respond to Kamangila’s remarks. Meanwhile, the demonstrations in Lilongwe proceeded amid heightened tensions and calls for calm from various quarters.