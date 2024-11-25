The Mzimba Inspired Youth Talent Club (MITAYOC) has launched a campaign to promote mental health awareness in Mzimba District.

The initiative aims to educate the community about mental well-being, reduce stigma, prevent suicide, and encourage those in need to seek help.

As part of the campaign, MITAYOC is organizing youth workshops, outreach programs, and community discussions to help people recognize the signs of mental illness and adopt healthy coping strategies.

Rosetta Mkandawire, a leader at MITAYOC, emphasized that mental health issues are often overlooked in rural areas. She noted that many individuals suffer in silence due to stigma or lack of awareness.

“We want people to understand that mental health is just as important as physical health. Through this campaign, we aim to empower individuals to care for their mental well-being and support each other,” Rosetta explained.

The campaign has received positive feedback from local leaders and residents, who see it as an essential step toward building healthier, more resilient communities.

MITAYOC plans to expand its activities to other areas of the district in the coming months.