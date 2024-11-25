The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has vowed to proceed with demonstrations today, challenging resistance from the Lilongwe District Council.

Sylvester Namiwa, CDEDI’s Executive Director, criticized the council’s attempt to halt the protests, accusing the District Commissioner (DC), Lawford Palani, of overstepping his authority. Namiwa argued that the DC had no legal grounds to block the protests and claimed political interference from the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“It is clear that the DC is serving the interests of the government. His actions reveal deep loyalty to the MCP, but this will not deter us. We are standing firm, and the demonstrations will take place,” Namiwa said during an interview with Malawi24.

The demonstrations, postponed last week due to security concerns, were rescheduled to today, November 25, 2024. Namiwa also questioned the legitimacy of the DC’s opposition, noting that Palani reportedly signed the directive while on holiday.

Endorsed by opposition parties, the protests will demand the resignation of Energy Minister Ibrahim Matola and MERA CEO Henry Kachaje over the ongoing fuel crisis. Protesters are also calling on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to halt voter registration until assurances are made that Smartmatic technology will not be used in the 2025 elections.

The route and objectives of the protests remain unchanged, with CDEDI emphasizing their commitment to addressing these national concerns despite government resistance.