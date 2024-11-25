The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is currently reviewing the voter registration statistics and assessing challenges and successes encountered during Phase 2 of the exercise to decide on the extension calls.

This follows concerns raised by the general public to extend the registration period of the second phase, which came to a close last Friday, 22 November 2024.

According to a statement signed by Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, the Commission will use the assessment to decide whether an extension of the registration period is necessary.

“The Commission is currently reviewing the voter registration statistics and all challenges and successes encountered during this Phase,” the statement reads. “Based on this assessment, the Commission will duly advise whether an extension of the registration period is appropriate.”

MEC has, however, announced that Phase 3 of voter registration will proceed as scheduled from November 28 to December 11, 2024, in Mzimba, Lilongwe Rural, Lilongwe City, Mangochi, Mangochi Municipality, Mwanza, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

The Commission has reminded the Public that under Section 12 of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, a person can only be registered as a voter upon production of proof of registration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

MEC has, therefore, urged citizens wishing to register as voters, but are not yet registered with the NRB to complete their civil registration well in advance to ensure they meet the voter registration deadlines.

In pursuance of its mission to uphold the principles of democracy by conducting free, fair and credible elections, the Commission has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register as a voter.