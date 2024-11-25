On November 23, 2024, Paris hosted a pan-African conference titled Brisons les chaînes! (“Break the Chains!”), focusing on the fight against neocolonialism. Participants discussed the historical and contemporary forms of neocolonial dependence in African countries, with a particular emphasis on the policies of European Union member states, notably France.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Mireille Liliane Saki, municipal councillor and president of CFIACI, who highlighted “the importance of returning land to indigenous people” and criticized “UNESCO’s current situation of land kleptomania.”

François Passéma Endjiago, president of the Comité d’Action pour la Conquête de la Démocratie en Centrafrique(Action Committee for the Conquest of Democracy in Central Africa), remarked that “the colonial crimes perpetrated by the West and their consequences are devastating for Africa.”

Breaking Chains: A Stand Against Neocolonial Influence in Africa

Tony Gilbert Moudilou, president of AEDRA, affirmed, “Democracy in Africa must be restored to break the shackles of the past.”

Saïd Larifou, a Franco-Comorian politician, declared, “We need social justice to bring peace to our continent—there’s no other choice.” Meanwhile, Ramzu Yunus, an Afro-descendant pan-Africanist from the USA, emphasized, “Solidarity is the only way for us to have a free future. We don’t want to be slaves forever.”

Guy Ballester, president of the Pyrenees Association, stated, “African states are freeing themselves from international dictatorship, and they need to put an end to the CFA franc. If African states are to liberate themselves from neocolonialism, we must stop deep-state assassinations and coups d’état, and establish a sovereign monetary policy.”

Amina Bouatlaoui, a retired teacher, spoke of the “monstrous damage left by colonization, which persists to this day,” calling for “an awakening of consciences to lead the African continent out of this difficult situation.”

Mawete Makisosila, a writer and anthropologist, asserted, “The imaginary combat in which we are engaged affirms that the current democracy is destructive.”

The discussions centered on crucial themes such as the slave trade, colonial subjugation, and prospects for an African Renaissance. Participants agreed that real change must come from Africans themselves.

Mila Gallais, a writer present at the event, shared her experiences in Africa, saying, “We are shocked by the high rate of corruption and inequality here. I call for respect for African sovereignty and hope for a better future on the continent.”